Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Shares Up 8.6%

Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) shot up 8.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $11.09 and last traded at $11.04. 21,211,639 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 31,129,459 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVNA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen lowered Carvana from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Carvana from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Carvana from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Carvana in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on Carvana from $70.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.65.

Carvana Stock Up 5.1 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.69, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Insider Activity at Carvana

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($2.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.02) by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 5.99% and a negative return on equity of 191.74%. Equities analysts forecast that Carvana Co. will post -9.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Gregory B. Sullivan acquired 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,920. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Gregory B. Sullivan purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,920. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael E. Maroone purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.61 per share, for a total transaction of $861,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 154,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,329,315.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 251,000 shares of company stock worth $2,065,760 in the last ninety days. 10.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Carvana

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVNA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Carvana by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,100,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,877,000 after purchasing an additional 6,670,993 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Carvana by 29.7% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 14,144,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,242,429 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Carvana by 46.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,297,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,511,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325,545 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carvana in the second quarter worth approximately $28,202,000. Finally, Spruce House Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Carvana by 23.0% in the second quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 6,150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150,000 shares in the last quarter. 63.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Carvana

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experiences. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales, Wholesale Vehicle Sales, and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle sales to customers through its website.

