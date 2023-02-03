Casino, Guichard-Perrachon (OTCMKTS:CGUSY) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $2.30

Casino, Guichard-Perrachon S.A. (OTCMKTS:CGUSY – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.30 and traded as high as $2.57. Casino, Guichard-Perrachon shares last traded at $2.57, with a volume of 632 shares trading hands.
Separately, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Casino, Guichard-Perrachon from €15.00 ($16.30) to €13.50 ($14.67) in a research report on Friday, November 18th.
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.26.
Casino, Guichard-Perrachon SA engages in the operation of food retail outlets. It operates a wide range of hypermarkets, supermarkets, and convenience stores. The company was founded by Geoffroy Guichard on August 3, 1898 and is headquartered in Saint-Étienne, France.
