Casino, Guichard-Perrachon (OTCMKTS:CGUSY) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $2.30

Casino, Guichard-Perrachon S.A. (OTCMKTS:CGUSY – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.30 and traded as high as $2.57. Casino, Guichard-Perrachon shares last traded at $2.57, with a volume of 632 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Casino, Guichard-Perrachon from €15.00 ($16.30) to €13.50 ($14.67) in a research report on Friday, November 18th.

Get Casino Guichard-Perrachon alerts:

Casino, Guichard-Perrachon Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.26.

About Casino, Guichard-Perrachon

Casino, Guichard-Perrachon SA engages in the operation of food retail outlets. It operates a wide range of hypermarkets, supermarkets, and convenience stores. The company was founded by Geoffroy Guichard on August 3, 1898 and is headquartered in Saint-Étienne, France.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Casino Guichard-Perrachon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casino Guichard-Perrachon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.