Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $49.53

Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $49.53 and last traded at $49.37, with a volume of 19047 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.56.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Cass Information Systems in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cass Information Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cass Information Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st.

Cass Information Systems Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $687.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.82.

Cass Information Systems Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Cass Information Systems

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Cass Information Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.85%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Cass Information Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cass Information Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Cass Information Systems by 93.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Cass Information Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Cass Information Systems by 165.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. 56.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cass Information Systems Company Profile

Cass Information Systems, Inc engages in the provision of integrated information and payment management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Information Services, Banking Services, and Corporate, Eliminations, and Other. The Information Services segment offers transportation, energy, telecommunication, and environmental invoice processing and payment services to large corporations.

