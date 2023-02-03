Celo (CELO) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $13.73 Million

Celo (CELO) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 3rd. During the last seven days, Celo has traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Celo has a total market capitalization of $376.64 million and approximately $13.73 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Celo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.77 or 0.00003311 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Celo Profile

Celo’s launch date was September 15th, 2017. Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 487,448,202 coins. Celo’s official Twitter account is @celoorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Celo’s official website is celo.org. Celo’s official message board is forum.celo.org. The Reddit community for Celo is https://reddit.com/r/celohq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Celo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Celo Foundation is a non-profit organization based in the US that supports the growth and development of the open-source Celo Platform. Guided by the Celo community tenets, the Foundation contributes to education, technical research, environmental health, community engagement, and ecosystem outreach—activities that support and encourage an inclusive financial system that creates the conditions for prosperity for everyone.Celo's mission is to build a financial system that creates the conditions for prosperity for everyone.CELO is a utility and governance asset for the Celo community, which has a fixed supply and variable value. With CELO, users can help shape the direction of the Celo Platform.”

