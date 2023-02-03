Cementos Argos (OTCMKTS:CMTOY) Stock Price Up 2.5%

Cementos Argos S.A. (OTCMKTS:CMTOY – Get Rating)’s share price rose 2.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.92 and last traded at $2.92. Approximately 2,100 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,300% from the average daily volume of 150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.85.
Cementos Argos Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.92 and a 200 day moving average of $4.61.
Cementos Argos Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a yield of 9.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 9th.
Cementos Argos Company Profile
Cementos Argos SA engages in the production of cement and concrete products. It operates through the following segments: Colombia, Caribbean and Central America, United States, and Corporate and Others. The company was founded on January 2, 1934 and is headquartered in Medellín, Colombia.
See Also
