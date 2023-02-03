Centamin (LON:CEY) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $98.22

Centamin plc (LON:CEY – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 98.22 ($1.21) and traded as high as GBX 111.10 ($1.37). Centamin shares last traded at GBX 109.35 ($1.35), with a volume of 3,116,905 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CEY. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 123 ($1.52) target price on shares of Centamin in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.85) price objective on shares of Centamin in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Centamin from GBX 140 ($1.73) to GBX 130 ($1.61) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 122.20 ($1.51).

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 112.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 98.29. The company has a market cap of £1.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,210.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

