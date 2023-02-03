Cerence (OTCMKTS:CRNCV) Trading Up 7.7%

Shares of Cerence Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRNCV – Get Rating) were up 7.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $26.54 and last traded at $26.40. Approximately 420,213 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 453% from the average daily volume of 75,989 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.52.

Cerence Trading Up 11.4 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.11 and its 200-day moving average is $19.81.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cerence Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerence and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.