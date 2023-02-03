Champion Iron (OTCMKTS:CIAFF) Price Target Raised to C$8.50 at TD Securities

Champion Iron (OTCMKTS:CIAFF – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by TD Securities from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

CIAFF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Champion Iron from C$8.25 to C$7.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Champion Iron from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Champion Iron from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

Champion Iron Stock Performance

Shares of Champion Iron stock opened at $4.98 on Monday. Champion Iron has a 12-month low of $2.93 and a 12-month high of $6.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.98.

About Champion Iron

Champion Iron Ltd. engages in the production, exploration, and development of iron ore properties. Its portfolio includes Bloom Lake and Consolidated Fire Lake North. The company was founded on May 18, 2006 and is headquartered in Rozelle, Australia.

