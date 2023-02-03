Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Altrius Capital Management Inc

Altrius Capital Management Inc cut its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 17,171 shares during the period. Altrius Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 600.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,786,295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $837,740,000 after acquiring an additional 4,960,475 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 62.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,343,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,642,325,000 after purchasing an additional 4,354,660 shares in the last quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Chevron by 3,518.8% in the 2nd quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,151,915 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $311,555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092,450 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Chevron by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,569,692 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,964,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Chevron by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,405,192 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $927,344,000 after purchasing an additional 592,981 shares in the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Stock Performance

CVX stock traded up $1.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $170.01. 2,574,503 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,972,396. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $130.52 and a 1-year high of $189.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $176.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.47. The firm has a market cap of $328.74 billion, a PE ratio of 9.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.16.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.16 by ($0.07). Chevron had a return on equity of 23.77% and a net margin of 14.40%. The business had revenue of $56.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 15.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 25th that permits the company to repurchase $75.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 21.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. Chevron’s payout ratio is 31.07%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Alice P. Gast sold 2,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.44, for a total value of $485,564.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,964 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,220.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Alice P. Gast sold 2,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.44, for a total transaction of $485,564.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,941,220.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.64, for a total value of $4,491,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8 shares in the company, valued at $1,437.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 205,792 shares of company stock worth $37,105,757 over the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CVX shares. Cowen upped their target price on Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Raymond James cut their target price on Chevron from $215.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Mizuho lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chevron in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Chevron from $196.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.10.

Chevron Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.