Chubb (NYSE:CB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $4.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.22 by ($0.17), RTT News reports. Chubb had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $11.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.81 earnings per share.

Chubb Price Performance

CB stock opened at $210.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. Chubb has a 52 week low of $173.78 and a 52 week high of $231.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $220.54 and its 200 day moving average is $203.77. The firm has a market cap of $87.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.67.

Get Chubb alerts:

Chubb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity at Chubb

Several research firms have issued reports on CB. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $209.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chubb has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.33.

In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 19,051 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total transaction of $4,164,358.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 131,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,745,022.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 19,051 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total transaction of $4,164,358.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 131,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,745,022.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.51, for a total transaction of $3,142,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,452,462.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chubb

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 1st quarter worth about $195,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. purchased a new position in Chubb during the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Chubb during the 3rd quarter valued at about $237,000. 87.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chubb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.