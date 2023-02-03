Chubb (NYSE:CB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $4.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.22 by ($0.17), RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $11.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.58 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 12.35%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.81 earnings per share.

Chubb Price Performance

CB stock opened at $210.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $220.54 and its 200-day moving average is $203.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Chubb has a 1 year low of $173.78 and a 1 year high of $231.37.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.52%.

Insider Transactions at Chubb

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chubb

In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 19,051 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total transaction of $4,164,358.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 131,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,745,022.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 19,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total value of $4,164,358.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 131,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,745,022.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.51, for a total transaction of $3,142,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,452,462.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb in the 3rd quarter valued at about $237,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Chubb by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Chubb by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 62,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,293,000 after buying an additional 2,041 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in Chubb in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Private Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb in the 3rd quarter valued at about $273,000. Institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $241.00 to $246.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Chubb from $258.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Chubb in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Chubb from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chubb currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.33.

About Chubb

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

Featured Articles

