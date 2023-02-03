Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.75 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.80. The company issued revenue guidance of +4% yr/yr to $1.348 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.34 billion.
Church & Dwight Stock Performance
CHD opened at $79.81 on Friday. Church & Dwight has a twelve month low of $70.16 and a twelve month high of $105.28. The stock has a market cap of $19.46 billion, a PE ratio of 26.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.38 and its 200-day moving average is $80.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.
Church & Dwight Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $0.2725 dividend. This is an increase from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.12%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Institutional Trading of Church & Dwight
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHD. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 62.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 56.4% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 54.6% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the third quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.
Church & Dwight Company Profile
Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Church & Dwight (CHD)
- Nvidia Rallies As Investors Bullish On Chipmaker’s AI Business
- Bright Green Corporation Future May be Getting Brighter
- Microsoft Fast Integrating AI Into Enterprise & Healthcare Suites
- Cathie Woods’ Ark Innovation ETF Set To Rebound in 2023?
- Mullen Automotive Stock Gains Momentum On Positive News
Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.