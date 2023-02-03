Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.75 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.80. The company issued revenue guidance of +4% yr/yr to $1.348 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.34 billion.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

CHD opened at $79.81 on Friday. Church & Dwight has a twelve month low of $70.16 and a twelve month high of $105.28. The stock has a market cap of $19.46 billion, a PE ratio of 26.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.38 and its 200-day moving average is $80.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $0.2725 dividend. This is an increase from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of Church & Dwight

Several research firms have issued reports on CHD. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $93.00 to $83.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Church & Dwight currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $88.07.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHD. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 62.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 56.4% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 54.6% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the third quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.