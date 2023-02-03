CIBC Downgrades B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) to Neutral

CIBC cut shares of B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Rating) (TSE:BTO) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has $4.75 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $5.00.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on B2Gold from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on B2Gold from C$7.25 to C$7.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. M Partners reiterated a buy rating on shares of B2Gold in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on B2Gold from C$6.75 to C$7.25 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on B2Gold from C$8.25 to C$7.50 in a report on Monday, October 24th.

Shares of B2Gold stock opened at $3.90 on Monday. B2Gold has a 12 month low of $2.81 and a 12 month high of $5.07. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.21 and a quick ratio of 3.51.

B2Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:BTG Get Rating ) (TSE:BTO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $392.55 million for the quarter. B2Gold had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 13.93%. As a group, analysts forecast that B2Gold will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. B2Gold’s payout ratio is 69.57%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 89.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 93,982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 44,438 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in B2Gold by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 185,454 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 6,375 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in B2Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Oak Family Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in B2Gold by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 648,601 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after acquiring an additional 97,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in B2Gold by 314.2% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,796,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880,126 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.20% of the company’s stock.

B2Gold Corp. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Fekola Mine, Otjikoto Mine, Masbate Mine, Libertad Mine, and Limon Mine. The company was founded by Mark Anthony Corra, Thomas A. Garagan, Clive Thomas Johnson and Roger Thomas Richer on November 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

