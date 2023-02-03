Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Shares Sold by Altrius Capital Management Inc

Altrius Capital Management Inc cut its holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,089 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 8,022 shares during the period. Altrius Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Cigna were worth $3,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CI. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Cigna by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,279,334 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,762,889,000 after buying an additional 1,012,086 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Cigna by 451.9% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 557,738 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $154,940,000 after buying an additional 456,688 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cigna by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,396,182 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $367,922,000 after buying an additional 385,525 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Cigna by 130.7% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 367,932 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $96,957,000 after buying an additional 208,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna in the 1st quarter worth about $44,063,000. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 16,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.88, for a total transaction of $5,564,777.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,936,210. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.95, for a total transaction of $986,801.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,319 shares in the company, valued at $1,416,416.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 16,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.88, for a total value of $5,564,777.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,750 shares in the company, valued at $11,936,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CI shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $294.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Cigna from $305.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cigna in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Cigna from $320.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cigna from $347.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $329.45.

NYSE:CI traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $300.46. The stock had a trading volume of 719,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,592,262. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Cigna Co. has a 1-year low of $213.16 and a 1-year high of $340.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $320.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $302.90. The company has a market cap of $91.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.67.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.84 by $0.12. Cigna had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The company had revenue of $45.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.77 earnings per share. Cigna’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 23.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.23 per share. This is a boost from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is 21.39%.

Cigna Corp. is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

