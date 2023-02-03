Cigna (NYSE:CI) Announces Earnings Results

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Friday. The health services provider reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.84 by $0.12, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $45.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.79 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 3.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.77 EPS. Cigna updated its FY 2023 guidance to $24.60- EPS and its FY23 guidance to at least $24.60 EPS.

Cigna Stock Performance

CI stock traded down $1.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $299.54. 1,046,980 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,606,499. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $320.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $302.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. Cigna has a 52 week low of $213.16 and a 52 week high of $340.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.67.

Get Cigna alerts:

Cigna Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.23 per share. This is a boost from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Cigna’s payout ratio is presently 21.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling at Cigna

CI has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Cigna from $320.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cigna from $347.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Cowen lifted their price target on Cigna from $329.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cigna in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Cigna from $305.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.45.

In other Cigna news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 16,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.88, for a total transaction of $5,564,777.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,936,210. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.95, for a total transaction of $986,801.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,416,416.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 16,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.88, for a total transaction of $5,564,777.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,936,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Cigna in the first quarter worth $40,000. Covington Capital Management grew its position in Cigna by 30.1% in the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 346 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cigna in the first quarter worth $92,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cigna in the first quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Axiom Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Cigna in the first quarter worth $212,000. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cigna Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cigna Corp. is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.