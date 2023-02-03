Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $105.50.

Several analysts have issued reports on CRUS shares. Cowen upped their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna raised their target price on Cirrus Logic from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Get Cirrus Logic alerts:

Institutional Trading of Cirrus Logic

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covington Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 50.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cirrus Logic during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cirrus Logic Price Performance

Shares of CRUS stock opened at $98.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47, a PEG ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.04. Cirrus Logic has a 1-year low of $61.94 and a 1-year high of $99.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.07.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $590.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.55 million. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 23.97%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. Analysts expect that Cirrus Logic will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cirrus Logic, Inc engages in the development of high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.