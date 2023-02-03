Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Bought by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 44,120 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,316 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in Citigroup by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 35,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 3,410 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates boosted its position in Citigroup by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 26,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after buying an additional 2,671 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Citigroup by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 15,334,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,228,000 after buying an additional 3,353,371 shares during the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its position in Citigroup by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 13,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 13.2% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 198,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,119,000 after purchasing an additional 23,050 shares during the last quarter. 70.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on C. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $49.00 to $49.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Bank of America increased their price target on Citigroup from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Barclays increased their price target on Citigroup from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Citigroup from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.64.

Citigroup Stock Performance

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Shares of C stock traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.45. 1,555,547 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,604,154. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.01 and a fifty-two week high of $69.11.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 29.14%.

Citigroup Profile

(Get Rating)

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.