Citigroup Lowers Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) Price Target to $240.00

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Citigroup from $248.00 to $240.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.75% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group lowered Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Honeywell International to $234.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $212.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $206.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.20.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International Stock Performance

HON opened at $207.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $139.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Honeywell International has a 12-month low of $166.63 and a 12-month high of $220.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $211.82 and a 200-day moving average of $196.32.

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.26 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 15.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.20, for a total transaction of $8,557,824.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,090,067.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Honeywell International news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,520 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.20, for a total transaction of $8,557,824.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,090,067.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO George Koutsaftes sold 5,420 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.17, for a total value of $1,160,801.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,343 shares in the company, valued at $1,572,650.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,440 shares of company stock valued at $11,274,575 in the last 90 days. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Argent Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 7,340 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its position in Honeywell International by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 2,781 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,384,000. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $335,000. Finally, Principle Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Honeywell International by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,462 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,314,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Honeywell International

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.