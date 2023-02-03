Citigroup Upgrades Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) to Buy

Citigroup upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. Citigroup currently has $35.19 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $30.29.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on AXTA. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Bank of America cut their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.54.

Shares of NYSE:AXTA opened at $30.45 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.41, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.24. Axalta Coating Systems has a 52-week low of $20.66 and a 52-week high of $30.80.

Axalta Coating Systems ( NYSE:AXTA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 3.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,839,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 31,012 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 169.5% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 885,688 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $22,558,000 after acquiring an additional 557,032 shares in the last quarter.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

