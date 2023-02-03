Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.30-4.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.52.

Clearfield Stock Down 12.3 %

CLFD stock traded down $8.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $62.02. 2,245,522 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 569,798. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Clearfield has a 12-month low of $48.91 and a 12-month high of $134.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $93.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $943.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 1.32.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. Clearfield had a return on equity of 37.81% and a net margin of 18.22%. The company had revenue of $85.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Clearfield’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Clearfield will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

CLFD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Clearfield from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Roth Capital began coverage on Clearfield in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Cowen lowered their price target on Clearfield from $141.00 to $114.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded Clearfield from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on Clearfield from $135.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clearfield presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $116.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLFD. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Clearfield during the 1st quarter worth $606,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Clearfield by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 72,872 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,753,000 after acquiring an additional 11,956 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Clearfield by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,105 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Clearfield during the 1st quarter worth $263,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Clearfield by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,062 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111 shares during the period. 54.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clearfield, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of fiber protection. It operates through the Clearfield and Nestor Cable segment. The Clearfield segment involves the design, manufacture, and selling of fiber management, protection, and delivery solutions. The Nestor Cables segment includes designs, manufacture, and selling fiber management, protection, and delivery solutions.

