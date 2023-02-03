Clime Capital Limited (ASX:CAM) Insider Acquires A$53,663.79 in Stock

Clime Capital Limited (ASX:CAM – Get Rating) insider Ronni Chalmers bought 54,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.99 ($0.69) per share, with a total value of A$53,663.79 ($37,791.40).
Ronni Chalmers also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, January 10th, Ronni Chalmers bought 45,000 shares of Clime Capital stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.98 ($0.69) per share, with a total value of A$44,235.00 ($31,151.41).
Clime Capital Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.06, a current ratio of 69.51 and a quick ratio of 69.47.
Clime Capital Announces Dividend
Clime Capital Company Profile
Clime Capital Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Clime Asset Management Pty Ltd. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It invests in value stocks of companies. The fund employs fundamental and quantitative analysis to make its investments. Clime Capital Limited was formed on November 20, 2003 and is domiciled in Australia.
See Also
- Cathie Woods’ Ark Innovation ETF Set To Rebound in 2023?
- Mullen Automotive Stock Gains Momentum On Positive News
- Harley-Davidson Inc. Stock, Is It Time To Buy?
- The Bottom Is In For Meta Platforms, Volatility Is Not Over
- Analyzing Alaska Air’s Recent Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Clime Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clime Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.