Clover Finance Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $209,287.77 (CLV)

Clover Finance (CLV) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 3rd. Clover Finance has a total market cap of $75.60 million and approximately $209,287.77 worth of Clover Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Clover Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0756 or 0.00000320 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Clover Finance has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar.

About Clover Finance

Clover Finance’s genesis date was May 17th, 2021. Clover Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Clover Finance’s official website is clover.finance. Clover Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Clover is a Substrate-based Polkadot parachain. Clover is committed to providing easy-to-use blockchain infrastructure and creating a one-stop comprehensive infrastructure platform, which aims to reduce the threshold and cost for developers while bringing them great returns.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Clover Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Clover Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Clover Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

