CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.

CMS has been the topic of several other reports. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of CMS Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $73.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.22.

Shares of CMS stock traded down $0.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,185,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,872,848. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $18.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.34. CMS Energy has a one year low of $52.41 and a one year high of $73.76.

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.60. CMS Energy had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 11.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that CMS Energy will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total transaction of $25,536.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,425 shares in the company, valued at $2,701,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in CMS Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $316,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CMS Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in CMS Energy by 68.9% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 225,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,271,000 after buying an additional 91,955 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in CMS Energy by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,509,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in CMS Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. 92.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas activities. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment consists of regulated activities associated with the generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity in Michigan.

