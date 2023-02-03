CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.
CMS has been the topic of several other reports. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of CMS Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $73.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.22.
CMS Energy Stock Down 1.5 %
Shares of CMS stock traded down $0.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,185,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,872,848. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $18.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.34. CMS Energy has a one year low of $52.41 and a one year high of $73.76.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other CMS Energy news, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total transaction of $25,536.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,425 shares in the company, valued at $2,701,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On CMS Energy
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in CMS Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $316,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CMS Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in CMS Energy by 68.9% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 225,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,271,000 after buying an additional 91,955 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in CMS Energy by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,509,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in CMS Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. 92.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About CMS Energy
CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas activities. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment consists of regulated activities associated with the generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity in Michigan.
