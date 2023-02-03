CoinEx Token (CET) Price Up 2.3% Over Last 7 Days

CoinEx Token (CET) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 3rd. CoinEx Token has a market cap of $169.15 million and $421,678.72 worth of CoinEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CoinEx Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0443 or 0.00000190 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, CoinEx Token has traded up 2.3% against the US dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002825 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000265 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000329 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 57.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.77 or 0.00418564 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000116 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,668.50 or 0.28549317 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109.68 or 0.00469560 BTC.
CoinEx Token Profile
CoinEx Token was first traded on March 22nd, 2018. CoinEx Token’s total supply is 3,830,645,898 coins and its circulating supply is 3,821,229,959 coins. CoinEx Token’s official Twitter account is @coinexcom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CoinEx Token is www.coinex.org.
CoinEx Token Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinEx Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinEx Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CoinEx Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
