Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Price Target Lowered to $76.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $80.00 to $76.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

CL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set a market perform rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $81.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $81.90.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

Shares of CL stock opened at $73.73 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.77, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.50. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $67.84 and a one year high of $83.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 317.08%. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 20th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.26%.

Institutional Trading of Colgate-Palmolive

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,444,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,376,000 after acquiring an additional 94,837 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 71.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 8.5% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,882,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,774,000 after acquiring an additional 146,936 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter worth about $569,000. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter worth about $288,000. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

Further Reading

