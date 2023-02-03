Collective Growth (OTCMKTS:CGROU) Shares Up 7.6%

Collective Growth Co. (OTCMKTS:CGROU – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 7.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $11.20 and last traded at $11.20. 1,500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 2,423 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.41.
Collective Growth Trading Up 7.6 %
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.20.
About Collective Growth
Collective Growth Corporation intends to operate in the cannabinoid industry. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Austin, Texas.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Collective Growth (CGROU)
- Are Penny Stocks Worth it? Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- Zimmer Biomet Beats on Earnings, Growth May be Priced In
- AI Software Maker EPAM Boasts Biggest Tech-Sector Rally
- Ford Stock Going Forward After Big Earnings Flop
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Wolverine Worldwide
Receive News & Ratings for Collective Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Collective Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.