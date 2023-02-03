Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.15-$5.55 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.57 billion-$3.67 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.61 billion.

A number of research firms have issued reports on COLM. UBS Group increased their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Columbia Sportswear from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com cut Columbia Sportswear from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Columbia Sportswear to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $88.38.

Shares of Columbia Sportswear stock opened at $96.11 on Friday. Columbia Sportswear has a 1 year low of $65.02 and a 1 year high of $101.64. The firm has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $89.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.64.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is presently 22.51%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Columbia Sportswear in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 823 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 523.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 873 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,112 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Columbia Sportswear in the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000. Institutional investors own 48.75% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Sportswear Co engages in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Latin America and Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Canada.

