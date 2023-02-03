Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Purchased by Valley National Advisers Inc.

Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 225,649 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,080 shares during the period. Comcast accounts for about 1.4% of Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $6,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its position in Comcast by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 14,546 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC raised its position in Comcast by 1.2% during the second quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 24,207 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Comcast by 2.8% during the second quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,514 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.2% in the second quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,749 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.3% in the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 91,475 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,589,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CMCSA shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.57.

Comcast Stock Down 2.1 %

CMCSA stock traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.24. The stock had a trading volume of 8,587,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,420,432. The firm has a market cap of $173.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.49. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $28.39 and a 52-week high of $49.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 4.42%. The firm had revenue of $30.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Comcast

In other news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 1,977,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.27, for a total value of $6,467,657.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,902,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,509,942.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

