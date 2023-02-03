Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG) Sets New 1-Year High at $6.70

Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$6.70 and last traded at C$6.66, with a volume of 33810 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$6.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMG has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays cut shares of Computer Modelling Group to a “sell” rating and set a C$5.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$5.25 to C$6.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th.

Get Computer Modelling Group alerts:

Computer Modelling Group Stock Up 4.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.27, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.91 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.25. The firm has a market capitalization of C$536.17 million and a PE ratio of 27.78.

Computer Modelling Group Dividend Announcement

Computer Modelling Group ( TSE:CMG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$18.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$16.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Computer Modelling Group Ltd. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 6th. Computer Modelling Group’s payout ratio is 86.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Computer Modelling Group

In other Computer Modelling Group news, Director Kenneth Michael Dedeluk sold 5,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.00, for a total value of C$32,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 650,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,901,800. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,500 shares of company stock valued at $67,110.

About Computer Modelling Group

(Get Rating)

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a computer software technology company, develops and licenses reservoir simulation software in Canada and internationally. The company offers CMOST-AI, an intelligent optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining statistical analysis, machine learning, and non-biased data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary and secondary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional oil and gas reservoirs; GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling; STARS, a thermal and processes reservoir simulator for the modelling of steam, solvents, air, and chemical recovery processes; and CoFlow, a reservoir and production system modelling software that allows reservoir and production engineers to make informed decisions on large integrated oil and gas projects in Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Modelling Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Modelling Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.