Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,844 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,882 shares during the quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $1,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DGRO. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 145.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 570.0% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,703,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,390,360. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $43.67 and a 12-month high of $54.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.53.

