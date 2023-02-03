Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Reduces Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. reduced its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 167 shares during the quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Deere & Company by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,756,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC grew its stake in Deere & Company by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 4,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in Deere & Company by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Deere & Company by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Deere & Company by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 56,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,784,000 after buying an additional 4,128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Deere & Company

In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.11, for a total transaction of $398,628.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,536,534.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 11,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.69, for a total value of $5,025,217.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,780,604.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Cory J. Reed sold 984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.11, for a total value of $398,628.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,536,534.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,323 shares of company stock worth $10,254,684 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Deere & Company Stock Up 0.4 %

A number of research firms have weighed in on DE. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $424.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $365.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $447.00 to $582.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. UBS Group upped their price target on Deere & Company from $374.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Deere & Company from $415.00 to $492.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $459.05.

Deere & Company stock traded up $1.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $408.21. 1,357,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,409,591. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $283.81 and a 1-year high of $448.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $430.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $388.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $121.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 23rd. The industrial products company reported $7.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $14.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.52% and a net margin of 13.56%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 28.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 20.57%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Featured Stories

