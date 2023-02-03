Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lowered its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,393 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 363 shares during the quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Stryker in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Webster Bank N. A. raised its holdings in Stryker by 123.2% in the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 250 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in Stryker by 3,862.5% in the third quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 317 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Stryker by 35.5% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 332 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Stryker Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSE SYK traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $282.53. 587,780 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,499,895. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $188.84 and a 1-year high of $284.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $248.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $226.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $106.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.93.

Stryker Increases Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 12.78%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 48.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on SYK. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $281.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $257.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $265.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.32.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 300 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.36, for a total transaction of $63,708.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,861 shares in the company, valued at $1,032,281.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.36, for a total value of $63,708.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,032,281.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.70, for a total value of $119,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,262 shares in the company, valued at $1,733,439.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,139 shares of company stock worth $19,150,115 in the last three months. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Stryker Profile

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corp. operates as a medical technology company. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics & Spine and MedSurg & Neurotechnology. The Orthopaedics & Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee, and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.