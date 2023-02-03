Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lowered its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WM. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the second quarter valued at $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Waste Management by 270.0% during the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 259 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in Waste Management by 232.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 269 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Waste Management news, Director John C. Pope sold 218 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.76, for a total transaction of $33,737.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 55,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,637,000.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Waste Management Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:WM traded up $1.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $152.01. 900,838 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,784,410. The firm has a market cap of $62.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.89, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.58 and a 52-week high of $175.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.27.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $4.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 32.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 8th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on WM. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Waste Management to $169.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Waste Management from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Waste Management from $170.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Waste Management from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.55.

Waste Management Profile

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment consists of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment consists of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.