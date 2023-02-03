Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Sells 780 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 24.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,434 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 780 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schubert & Co raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 73.3% in the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 52 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1,050.0% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 69 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded down $4.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $518.62. 730,730 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,003,253. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $483.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $501.78. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $406.51 and a 1-year high of $612.27. The stock has a market cap of $230.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.56, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.79.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The retailer reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $54.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.67 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.83% and a net margin of 2.55%. On average, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on COST. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $586.00 price target for the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $490.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $520.00 price objective (down from $550.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $556.39.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total transaction of $459,816.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,138,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total value of $1,259,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,592,861.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total transaction of $459,816.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,920 shares in the company, valued at $9,138,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

