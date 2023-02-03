Conflux Price Tops $0.0678 on Major Exchanges (CFX)

Conflux (CFX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 3rd. One Conflux coin can currently be bought for $0.0678 or 0.00000290 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Conflux has traded down 4.4% against the dollar. Conflux has a market capitalization of $141.69 million and approximately $107.16 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23,355.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0915 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $98.24 or 0.00420643 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.16 or 0.00099148 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00014413 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $172.76 or 0.00739691 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.15 or 0.00591521 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001117 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004281 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.10 or 0.00184539 BTC.

Conflux Profile

Conflux (CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 2,090,735,404 coins. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Conflux is confluxnetwork.medium.com. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conflux’s official website is confluxnetwork.org.

Buying and Selling Conflux

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 2,090,735,404.0113816 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.07386856 USD and is up 24.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 57 active market(s) with $119,986,319.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Conflux using one of the exchanges listed above.

