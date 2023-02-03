CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.58-$0.63 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.61. The company issued revenue guidance of $262.00 million-$272.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $268.73 million. CONMED also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.20-$3.45 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on CNMD. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on CONMED from $90.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. TheStreet raised CONMED from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, December 30th.

CONMED Stock Performance

Shares of CONMED stock opened at $107.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.29. CONMED has a 1-year low of $71.09 and a 1-year high of $155.51.

CONMED Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio is presently -27.12%.

In other news, CFO Todd W. Garner sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.31, for a total transaction of $401,895.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $89.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CONMED

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in CONMED by 4.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,338,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,654,000 after purchasing an additional 127,857 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in CONMED by 2.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,077,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,594,000 after acquiring an additional 30,369 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in CONMED by 0.7% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 272,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in CONMED by 1,225.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 113,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,076,000 after acquiring an additional 104,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in CONMED by 13.7% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 42,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,368,000 after acquiring an additional 5,058 shares during the last quarter.

About CONMED

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Americas excluding the United States, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Further Reading

