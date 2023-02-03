ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) Given New $28.00 Price Target at Stephens

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Stephens from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on ConnectOne Bancorp to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered ConnectOne Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st.

Get ConnectOne Bancorp alerts:

ConnectOne Bancorp Stock Up 1.5 %

CNOB opened at $24.30 on Monday. ConnectOne Bancorp has a one year low of $21.34 and a one year high of $34.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.63 and its 200-day moving average is $25.00. The company has a market capitalization of $953.53 million, a PE ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.16.

ConnectOne Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at ConnectOne Bancorp

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. ConnectOne Bancorp’s payout ratio is 20.53%.

In other ConnectOne Bancorp news, Director Stephen T. Boswell purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.88 per share, with a total value of $199,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 249,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,197,682.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNOB. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ConnectOne Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,214,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 36,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 4.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 223,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,161,000 after purchasing an additional 10,326 shares in the last quarter. 67.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ConnectOne Bancorp

(Get Rating)

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers personal and commercial business loans on a secured and unsecured basis, revolving lines of credit, commercial mortgage loans, and residential mortgages. The company was founded on November 12, 1982 and is headquartered in Englewood Cliffs, NJ.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ConnectOne Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConnectOne Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.