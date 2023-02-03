ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Plans $0.51 Quarterly Dividend

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.51 per share by the energy producer on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th.

ConocoPhillips has raised its dividend by an average of 55.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 6 years. ConocoPhillips has a dividend payout ratio of 18.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect ConocoPhillips to earn $11.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.5%.

Shares of NYSE:COP traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $111.83. The company had a trading volume of 626,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,067,993. The stock has a market cap of $139.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.27. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $78.30 and a one year high of $138.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $19.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.16 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 35.02%. ConocoPhillips’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 13.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $1,477,155.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $1,477,155.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 4,860 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total value of $547,138.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 661,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,431,366.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COP. National Pension Service increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,821,709 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $188,838,000 after buying an additional 17,403 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 15.9% in the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 4,879 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,012,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at approximately $728,000. Finally, First Command Bank grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 17.9% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 2,357 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Raymond James decreased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price target (up from $135.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.95.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

