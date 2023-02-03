ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by Affinity Investment Advisors LLC

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,004 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. ConocoPhillips makes up approximately 1.1% of Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 64.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,177,310 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,901,935,000 after acquiring an additional 8,323,587 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 12.1% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 22,866,527 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,053,643,000 after acquiring an additional 2,472,255 shares during the period. Cowa LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6,475.2% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,375,224 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339,100 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 559.1% in the third quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 1,766,770 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $180,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498,720 shares during the period. Finally, PointState Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the second quarter valued at approximately $110,010,000. 81.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on COP. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price target (up previously from $135.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Truist Financial upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.95.

Shares of COP traded down $1.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $109.77. 5,039,022 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,259,827. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.78 billion, a PE ratio of 8.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.27. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $78.30 and a fifty-two week high of $138.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.91.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $19.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.16 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 35.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 13.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 14.70%.

In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $1,477,155.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $1,477,155.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 4,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total value of $547,138.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 661,142 shares in the company, valued at $74,431,366.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

