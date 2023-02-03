Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Sold by Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,685 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $24,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE STZ opened at $232.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.90 billion, a PE ratio of 664.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $233.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.29. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $207.59 and a one year high of $261.52.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.12 EPS. Analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 7th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 914.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on STZ shares. Cowen downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Cowen cut shares of Constellation Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $249.00 to $245.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder 2015 Business Holdings Lp Rht sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total transaction of $239,060,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,671,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Constellation Brands news, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.81, for a total value of $245,292.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,813.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2015 Business Holdings Lp Rht sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total transaction of $239,060,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 350,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,671,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,705,145 shares of company stock valued at $1,124,869,978 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

About Constellation Brands

(Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

