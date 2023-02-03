ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) 24-Hour Volume Tops $36.92 Million

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 3rd. One ConstitutionDAO token can now be bought for approximately $0.0300 or 0.00000128 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ConstitutionDAO has traded 4.1% higher against the dollar. ConstitutionDAO has a market cap of $151.56 million and $36.92 million worth of ConstitutionDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002823 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000263 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000327 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 50.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.13 or 0.00416707 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000115 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,693.36 or 0.28422656 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $109.55 or 0.00465189 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO’s genesis date was November 15th, 2021. ConstitutionDAO’s total supply is 5,060,137,335 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,053,572,056 tokens. ConstitutionDAO’s official Twitter account is @constitutiondao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ConstitutionDAO is www.constitutiondao.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “”ConstitutionDAO (2021-2021) was a beautiful experiment in a single-purpose DAO. We now believe this project has run its course.The community has taken all actions that it was organized to accomplish: we raised capital, we bid at Sotheby’s, and upon losing, we made full refunds available to the community as promised.Having lost the auction and following the core team's choice to wind down, we would like to remind you that the tokens possess no rights, governance, or utility other than redeeming them for ethereum from the smart contract held in Juicebox at a ratio of 1,000,000:1—the same ratio at which contributions were made to the initial crowdfund to buy the Constitution.It is also an option to keep your $PEOPLE tokens and do with them as you please—it is clear that there are parts of the community who wish to incorporate them into future projects. ConstitutionDAO cannot and will not endorse any future plans for the token. Nothing in here is financial advice. Do your own research.”Discord”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ConstitutionDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ConstitutionDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ConstitutionDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

