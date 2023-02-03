Contrasting Nexus Industrial REIT (EFRTF) & Its Rivals

Nexus Industrial REIT (OTCMKTS:EFRTF – Get Rating) is one of 327 public companies in the “Real Estate Investment Trusts” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Nexus Industrial REIT to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Nexus Industrial REIT and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Nexus Industrial REIT N/A N/A -40.00 Nexus Industrial REIT Competitors $808.06 million $172.36 million 17.94

Nexus Industrial REIT’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Nexus Industrial REIT. Nexus Industrial REIT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nexus Industrial REIT N/A N/A N/A Nexus Industrial REIT Competitors 16.70% -79.97% 2.50%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Nexus Industrial REIT and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Nexus Industrial REIT and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nexus Industrial REIT 0 1 4 0 2.80 Nexus Industrial REIT Competitors 2269 11932 13355 306 2.42

Nexus Industrial REIT presently has a consensus target price of $12.90, suggesting a potential upside of 61.25%. As a group, “Real Estate Investment Trusts” companies have a potential upside of 10.60%. Given Nexus Industrial REIT’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Nexus Industrial REIT is more favorable than its peers.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

66.6% of shares of all “Real Estate Investment Trusts” companies are owned by institutional investors. 7.1% of shares of all “Real Estate Investment Trusts” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Nexus Industrial REIT peers beat Nexus Industrial REIT on 7 of the 11 factors compared.

About Nexus Industrial REIT

Nexus is a growth oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition, ownership and management of industrial, office and retail properties located in primary and secondary markets in North America. The REIT currently owns a portfolio of 73 properties comprising approximately 4.1 million square feet of rentable area. The REIT has approximately 109,910,000 units issued and outstanding. Additionally, there are Class B LP Units of subsidiary limited partnerships of Nexus REIT issued and outstanding, which are convertible into approximately 25,667,000 REIT Units.

