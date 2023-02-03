Convergence Investment Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 11,139 Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 11,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.
Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UNIT. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 31.3% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 37,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 9,033 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 2.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 70,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 57.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 101,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,403,000 after buying an additional 37,410 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 644,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,868,000 after buying an additional 4,590 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 206,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,917,000 after buying an additional 2,481 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.82% of the company’s stock.
Uniti Group Stock Up 2.1 %
Shares of Uniti Group stock opened at $6.73 on Friday. Uniti Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.34 and a 12-month high of $14.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.65.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Uniti Group Profile
Uniti Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission infrastructure in the communications industry. It operates through the following business segments: Leasing, Fiber Infrastructure, Towers, Consumer CLEC, and Corporate. The Leasing segment represents the real estate investment trust operations of the company and includes the results from leasing business, Uniti leasing, which engages in the acquisition of mission-critical communications assets and leasing them to anchor customers on either and exclusive or shared-tenant basis.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Uniti Group (UNIT)
- Nvidia Rallies As Investors Bullish On Chipmaker’s AI Business
- Bright Green Corporation Future May be Getting Brighter
- Microsoft Fast Integrating AI Into Enterprise & Healthcare Suites
- Cathie Woods’ Ark Innovation ETF Set To Rebound in 2023?
- Mullen Automotive Stock Gains Momentum On Positive News
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Uniti Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniti Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.