Convergence Investment Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 11,139 Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 11,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UNIT. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 31.3% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 37,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 9,033 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 2.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 70,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 57.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 101,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,403,000 after buying an additional 37,410 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 644,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,868,000 after buying an additional 4,590 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 206,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,917,000 after buying an additional 2,481 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Uniti Group stock opened at $6.73 on Friday. Uniti Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.34 and a 12-month high of $14.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.65.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Uniti Group from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Uniti Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Uniti Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Uniti Group from $9.00 to $7.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

Uniti Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission infrastructure in the communications industry. It operates through the following business segments: Leasing, Fiber Infrastructure, Towers, Consumer CLEC, and Corporate. The Leasing segment represents the real estate investment trust operations of the company and includes the results from leasing business, Uniti leasing, which engages in the acquisition of mission-critical communications assets and leasing them to anchor customers on either and exclusive or shared-tenant basis.

