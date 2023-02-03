Convergence Investment Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 3,865 Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Livent by 75.0% in the third quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 74,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after acquiring an additional 31,953 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Livent by 0.5% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 175,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,394,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Livent by 102.6% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 54,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after buying an additional 27,613 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in Livent in the third quarter worth about $347,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC raised its holdings in Livent by 160.8% in the third quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 13,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 8,343 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

Livent Stock Performance

NYSE:LTHM opened at $26.73 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.41. Livent Co. has a 1-year low of $18.26 and a 1-year high of $36.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.73 and a beta of 1.82.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Livent ( NYSE:LTHM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.41. The business had revenue of $231.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.19 million. Livent had a return on equity of 20.00% and a net margin of 27.67%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Livent Co. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Livent from $30.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Livent from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Livent from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Livent from $31.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Livent from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.78.

Livent Profile

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Latin America, and Asia Pacific.

