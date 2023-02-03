Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Invests $52,000 in Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Desktop Metal by 60.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,742,775 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $14,834,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550,024 shares during the last quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT acquired a new position in Desktop Metal in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,721,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Desktop Metal by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,176,716 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,789,000 after acquiring an additional 451,540 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Desktop Metal by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,363,523 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,122,000 after acquiring an additional 436,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Desktop Metal by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,586,639 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $92,840,000 after acquiring an additional 376,362 shares during the last quarter. 42.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Desktop Metal to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Desktop Metal in a research report on Friday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $1.75 price target for the company. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Desktop Metal to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Desktop Metal in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Desktop Metal from $2.70 to $2.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

NYSE:DM opened at $2.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 2.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.32. Desktop Metal, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.13 and a 1-year high of $5.28.

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The pipeline company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $47.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.60 million. Desktop Metal had a negative net margin of 243.32% and a negative return on equity of 18.73%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Desktop Metal, Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Desktop Metal, Inc engages in manufacture and sale of additive manufacturing technologies for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a mid-volume binder jetting platform; X-series platform for serial production binder jet 3D printed metal, ceramic, or composite parts, balancing speed, and quality; and Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber platform that offers a desktop 3D printer.

