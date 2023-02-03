Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Sells 15,000 Shares of AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. reduced its holdings in AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in AppHarvest were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in APPH. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AppHarvest by 284.5% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,983 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AppHarvest during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of AppHarvest by 420.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 5,270 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AppHarvest during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of AppHarvest during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 31.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director David J. Lee sold 177,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.22, for a total transaction of $216,428.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 561,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,590.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

APPH stock opened at $2.62 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. AppHarvest, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.47 and a 1-year high of $7.05. The stock has a market cap of $282.70 million, a P/E ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 2.64.

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.07. AppHarvest had a negative return on equity of 30.75% and a negative net margin of 1,309.17%. The business had revenue of $0.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 million. Analysts expect that AppHarvest, Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on APPH shares. Barclays cut AppHarvest from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Oppenheimer cut AppHarvest from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd.

AppHarvest, Inc, an applied agricultural technology company, develops and operates indoor farms to grow non-GMO produce free of chemical pesticide residues. Its products include tomatoes; and other fruits and vegetables, such as berries, peppers, cucumbers, and salad greens. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.

