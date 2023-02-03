Core Gold (CVE:CGLD) Trading Down 3%

Core Gold Inc (CVE:CGLD – Get Rating) shares traded down 3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16. 44,699 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 394,493 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

Core Gold Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 210.57, a quick ratio of 0.00 and a current ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of C$26.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.16 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.16.

About Core Gold

Core Gold Inc engages in acquiring, exploring, developing, and mining mineral concessions in Ecuador. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the 100% owned Dynasty District, a 50,000 hectare land package, which includes five production and exploration targets.

