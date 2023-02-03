Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on COST. UBS Group increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $580.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $581.00 to $578.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Cowen dropped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $470.00 to $478.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $556.39.

NASDAQ COST opened at $523.43 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $483.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $501.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Costco Wholesale has a fifty-two week low of $406.51 and a fifty-two week high of $612.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.26 billion, a PE ratio of 39.59, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.79.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The retailer reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.04). Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.83% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business had revenue of $54.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.67 billion. Equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale will post 14.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.21%.

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total value of $459,816.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,138,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total value of $1,259,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,592,861.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total value of $459,816.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,138,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 87,653 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $42,011,000 after acquiring an additional 6,049 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 804,161 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $385,414,000 after buying an additional 8,970 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 56.8% during the 3rd quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 759 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 771 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 4,598 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,172,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

