Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Price Target Increased to $575.00 by Analysts at Loop Capital

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Loop Capital from $545.00 to $575.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $470.00 to $478.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and issued a $550.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $580.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $556.39.

COST stock opened at $523.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $232.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.79. Costco Wholesale has a 1-year low of $406.51 and a 1-year high of $612.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $483.30 and its 200-day moving average is $501.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The retailer reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $54.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.67 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.83% and a net margin of 2.55%. Equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale will post 14.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 27.21%.

In related news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total transaction of $1,259,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,592,861.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total value of $459,816.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,138,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total value of $1,259,225.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,592,861.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COST. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 53,375.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,829,924 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $11,286,000 after buying an additional 3,822,762 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,345,886 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,052,432,000 after buying an additional 1,070,128 shares in the last quarter. Public Investment Fund purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $496,810,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth $331,438,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,030,429 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $18,432,900,000 after purchasing an additional 491,837 shares during the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

