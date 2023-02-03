Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) & Kidpik (NASDAQ:PIK) Critical Contrast

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) and Kidpik (NASDAQ:PIK – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, valuation and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Coupang has a beta of 1.34, suggesting that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kidpik has a beta of 3.87, suggesting that its share price is 287% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Coupang alerts:

Institutional and Insider Ownership

71.6% of Coupang shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.8% of Kidpik shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.7% of Coupang shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 67.5% of Kidpik shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coupang 1 2 9 0 2.67 Kidpik 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Coupang and Kidpik, as provided by MarketBeat.

Coupang currently has a consensus target price of $22.61, indicating a potential upside of 39.65%. Kidpik has a consensus target price of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 566.67%. Given Kidpik’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Kidpik is more favorable than Coupang.

Profitability

This table compares Coupang and Kidpik’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coupang -2.95% -28.35% -7.07% Kidpik -45.15% -60.30% -39.13%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Coupang and Kidpik’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coupang $18.41 billion 1.56 -$1.54 billion ($0.34) -47.62 Kidpik $21.83 million 0.37 -$5.95 million ($1.05) -1.00

Kidpik has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Coupang. Coupang is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kidpik, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Coupang beats Kidpik on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Coupang

(Get Rating)

Coupang, Inc. owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Growth Initiatives. The company sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services. It also performs operations and support services in China, Singapore, Japan, Taiwan, and the United States. Coupang, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

About Kidpik

(Get Rating)

Kidpik Corp. operates as a subscription-based e-commerce company that sells kids apparel, footwear, and accessories. The company offers apparel, including tops, bottoms, cardigans, jackets, dresses, and swimwear in knit and woven fabrications; shoes, such as sneakers, boots, sandals, and dress shoes; and accessories comprising sunglasses, jewelry, bags, socks, hats, hair goods, and other items. It serves its customers through its retail website, shop.kidpik.com; amazon.com; and clothing subscription boxes, which provide mix-&-match coordinated outfits that are personalized based on each member's preferences. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Coupang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.